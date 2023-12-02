The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-13.5) 142.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-13.5) 142.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered four times in five chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Bulldogs games has gone over the point total.

Nicholls State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Colonels games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

