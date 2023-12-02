The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at 246th.

The Bulldogs average just 1.3 fewer points per game (79.1) than the Colonels allow (80.4).

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.4 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Louisiana Tech put up 7.3 more points per game (75.8) than it did in road games (68.5).

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.7 points per game, compared to 72.9 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Louisiana Tech fared worse in home games last season, sinking 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 35.1% percentage away from home.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule