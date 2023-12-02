The Dayton Flyers (3-1) will face the Grambling Tigers (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grambling vs. Dayton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grambling Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 69.0 248th 9th 61.0 Points Allowed 62.2 15th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 31.3 210th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 5.0 349th 40th 15.2 Assists 11.7 289th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.