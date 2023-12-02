Saturday's game that pits the Dayton Flyers (5-2) versus the Grambling Tigers (2-5) at UD Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-56 in favor of Dayton, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Grambling vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Grambling vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 84, Grambling 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-27.8)

Dayton (-27.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Dayton has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Grambling's ATS record this season is 0-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Flyers are 4-3-0 and the Tigers are 3-2-0.

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 70.4 points per game (269th in college basketball) while allowing 80.6 per contest (334th in college basketball). They have a -71 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The 28.9 rebounds per game Grambling accumulates rank 328th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 29.9.

Grambling hits 4.1 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), 3.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc (318th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 39.7%.

Grambling and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 13.3 per game (272nd in college basketball) and force 12.6 (162nd in college basketball).

