one of many compelling options on the Friday college basketball schedule.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Merrimack Warriors

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Hammel Court
  • Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Merrimack

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
  • Location: Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston

James Madison Dukes vs. Liberty Lady Flames

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Liberty Arena
  • Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch JMU vs. Liberty

No. 3 Stanford Cardinal vs. San Diego State Aztecs

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
  • Location: San Diego, California

How to Watch Stanford vs. San Diego State

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Fifth Third Arena
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati

UMass Minutewomen vs. Yale Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater
  • Location: New Haven, Connecticut

How to Watch UMass vs. Yale

Grambling Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma

How to Watch Grambling vs. Oklahoma

Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida International Panthers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Florida International

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Dayton Flyers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UD Arena
  • Location: Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch Purdue vs. Dayton

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
  • Location: Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech

