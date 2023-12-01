How to Watch the Tulane vs. Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (2-2) face the Tulane Green Wave (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Green Wave score an average of 66.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bears allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.5 points, Tulane is 1-1.
- Missouri State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Bears put up 61.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 64.5 the Green Wave allow.
- Missouri State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.
- Tulane has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.0 points.
- This year the Bears are shooting 36.3% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Green Wave concede.
- The Green Wave shoot 37.0% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Bears concede.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Hannah Pratt: 13.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)
- Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 35.7 FG%
- Amira Mabry: 8.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|W 64-58
|Hawkins Arena
|11/24/2023
|Virginia
|L 81-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 76-70
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|Howard
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
