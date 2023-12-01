The Missouri State Bears (2-2) face the Tulane Green Wave (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Green Wave score an average of 66.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.5 points, Tulane is 1-1.
  • Missouri State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Bears put up 61.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 64.5 the Green Wave allow.
  • Missouri State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.
  • Tulane has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.0 points.
  • This year the Bears are shooting 36.3% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Green Wave concede.
  • The Green Wave shoot 37.0% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Bears concede.

Tulane Leaders

  • Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
  • Hannah Pratt: 13.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)
  • Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 35.7 FG%
  • Amira Mabry: 8.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Mercer W 64-58 Hawkins Arena
11/24/2023 Virginia L 81-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Virginia Tech L 76-70 John Gray Gymnasium
12/1/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/6/2023 New Orleans - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 Howard - Devlin Fieldhouse

