The Missouri State Bears (2-2) face the Tulane Green Wave (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Green Wave score an average of 66.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.5 points, Tulane is 1-1.

Missouri State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.

The Bears put up 61.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 64.5 the Green Wave allow.

Missouri State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Tulane has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.0 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 36.3% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Green Wave concede.

The Green Wave shoot 37.0% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Bears concede.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

16.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Hannah Pratt: 13.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)

13.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50) Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

12.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 35.7 FG%

7.7 PTS, 35.7 FG% Amira Mabry: 8.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

