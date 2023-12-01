The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39% from the field.

The Lions are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 125th.

The Lions put up just 4.9 more points per game (73.9) than the Tigers give up (69).

SE Louisiana has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana scored 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.

The Lions conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 on the road.

SE Louisiana made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).

