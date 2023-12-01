The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 125th.
  • The Lions put up just 4.9 more points per game (73.9) than the Tigers give up (69).
  • SE Louisiana has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SE Louisiana scored 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
  • The Lions conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 on the road.
  • SE Louisiana made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Michigan L 68-67 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Tennessee State L 91-77 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 101-55 University Center (LA)
12/1/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern - F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

