How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39% from the field.
- The Lions are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 125th.
- The Lions put up just 4.9 more points per game (73.9) than the Tigers give up (69).
- SE Louisiana has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69 points.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SE Louisiana scored 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
- The Lions conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 on the road.
- SE Louisiana made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Michigan
|L 68-67
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Tennessee State
|L 91-77
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 101-55
|University Center (LA)
|12/1/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
