The Grambling Tigers (3-3) face the Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Grambling vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score just 1.4 more points per game (69.7) than the Sooners allow (68.3).

Grambling has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

Oklahoma is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.

The Sooners average 83.6 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 74.3 the Tigers give up.

Oklahoma is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Grambling has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.6 points.

This season the Sooners are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Tigers give up.

Grambling Leaders

Demya Young: 12.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

12.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Brenda McKinney: 9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG% Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 STL, 29.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 4.0 STL, 29.4 FG% Anijah Grant: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG% Jordyn Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

Grambling Schedule