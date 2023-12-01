How to Watch the Grambling vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (3-3) face the Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Grambling vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score just 1.4 more points per game (69.7) than the Sooners allow (68.3).
- Grambling has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
- Oklahoma is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.
- The Sooners average 83.6 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 74.3 the Tigers give up.
- Oklahoma is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.3 points.
- Grambling has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.6 points.
- This season the Sooners are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Tigers give up.
Grambling Leaders
- Demya Young: 12.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Brenda McKinney: 9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG%
- Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 STL, 29.4 FG%
- Anijah Grant: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%
- Jordyn Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Arizona State
|W 70-67
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Houston
|L 106-74
|Fertitta Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 64-59
|Prather Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/11/2023
|Wiley
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.