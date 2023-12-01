Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Caddo Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwood High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oberlin High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
