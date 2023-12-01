The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Allen Parish, Louisiana today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Christian School at Elizabeth High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Elizabeth, LA

Elizabeth, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kinder High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Kinder, LA

Kinder, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oberlin High School at Woodlawn High School