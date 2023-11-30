Thursday's contest at Allen Fieldhouse has the Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) matching up with the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 69-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Kansas.

The Lions' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 64-36 victory against Wichita State.

SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 69, SE Louisiana 56

Other Southland Predictions

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

When the Lions beat the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 227 in our computer rankings, on November 28 by a score of 64-36, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 227) on November 28

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 12.0 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.0 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Cheyanne Daniels: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG%

12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG% Taylor Bell: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Paul: 7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Avari Berry: 6.7 PTS, 65.2 FG%

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game, with a +94 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (235th in college basketball) and allow 49.4 per contest (10th in college basketball).

