Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 30?
In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Sam Steel to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Steel stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Steel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games against the Flames this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Steel has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Steel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 2-0
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
