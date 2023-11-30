Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orleans Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Orleans Parish, Louisiana today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orleans Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George W. Carver Senior High School at Crescent City Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.