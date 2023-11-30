The New Orleans Privateers (3-3) are double-digit, 12.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) at Williams Arena on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -12.5 149.5

Privateers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points twice this season.

New Orleans' average game total this season has been 157.5, eight more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans is 3-1-0 ATS this year.

New Orleans was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Privateers have been at least a +575 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 2 33.3% 76.8 158.8 67 142.5 143.8 New Orleans 2 50% 82 158.8 75.5 142.5 151.8

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The Privateers average 15 more points per game (82) than the Golden Gophers give up to opponents (67).

New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 67 points.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 4-2-0 3-0 2-4-0 New Orleans 3-1-0 1-1 1-3-0

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota New Orleans 6-11 Home Record 6-9 1-9 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.