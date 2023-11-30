The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) battle the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. New Orleans matchup.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-12.5) 148.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-12.5) 149.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

New Orleans has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Privateers have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Minnesota has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Golden Gophers games have hit the over twice this season.

