The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) play the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

New Orleans is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Privateers are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers sit at 201st.

The Privateers score an average of 82.0 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 67.0 the Golden Gophers give up.

New Orleans is 3-3 when it scores more than 67.0 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Orleans put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than away (71.0) last season.

At home, the Privateers allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 85.7.

New Orleans sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule