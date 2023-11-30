How to Watch New Orleans vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) play the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
- New Orleans is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Privateers are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers sit at 201st.
- The Privateers score an average of 82.0 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 67.0 the Golden Gophers give up.
- New Orleans is 3-3 when it scores more than 67.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- New Orleans put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than away (71.0) last season.
- At home, the Privateers allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 85.7.
- New Orleans sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 96-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|L 71-69
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 79-74
|Farris Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/5/2023
|Belhaven
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.