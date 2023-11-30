The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) play the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

New Orleans vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
New Orleans Stats Insights

  • The Privateers have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
  • New Orleans is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Privateers are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers sit at 201st.
  • The Privateers score an average of 82.0 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 67.0 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • New Orleans is 3-3 when it scores more than 67.0 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • New Orleans put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than away (71.0) last season.
  • At home, the Privateers allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 85.7.
  • New Orleans sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 96-68 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota L 71-69 Farris Center
11/26/2023 @ Central Arkansas W 79-74 Farris Center
11/30/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/5/2023 Belhaven - Lakefront Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

