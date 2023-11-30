The LSU Tigers (7-1) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Hokies have taken four games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 80.3 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

LSU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.

The Tigers put up 95.3 points per game, 37.0 more points than the 58.3 the Hokies allow.

LSU is 7-1 when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Virginia Tech is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 95.3 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies concede.

The Hokies make 49.3% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%

LSU Schedule