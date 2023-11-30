The LSU Tigers (7-1) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1), who have won four straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies score an average of 80.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

LSU is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.

The Tigers record 37 more points per game (95.3) than the Hokies allow (58.3).

LSU has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 58.3 points.

Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 95.3 points.

The Tigers shoot 50.7% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies allow defensively.

The Hokies shoot 49.3% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Tigers concede.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

LSU Schedule