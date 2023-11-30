Thursday's contest that pits the LSU Tigers (7-1) against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 30.

The Tigers enter this contest following a 76-73 win over Virginia on Saturday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 77, Virginia Tech 71

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers clinched their best win of the season on November 25, when they secured a 76-73 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50), according to our computer rankings.

The Tigers have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

The Tigers have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

LSU has four wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 50) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 148) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 205) on November 17

99-65 over Niagara (No. 237) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 289) on November 12

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 31.8 points per game with a +254 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per outing (168th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.