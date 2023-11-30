Thursday's game between the LSU Tigers (7-1) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tigers won their last game 76-73 against Virginia on Saturday.

The Tigers took care of business in their last outing 76-73 against Virginia on Saturday. In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Hokies claimed a 76-70 victory over Tulane. In the win, Aneesah Morrow led the Tigers with 37 points. Georgia Amoore totaled 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Hokies.

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Virginia Tech 71

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature win of the season came in a 76-73 victory on November 25 against the Virginia Cavaliers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

LSU has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

LSU has four wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 50) on November 25

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 129) on November 17

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 143) on November 14

99-65 over Niagara (No. 231) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 284) on November 12

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies picked up their signature win of the season on November 24 by claiming a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, the No. 53-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Virginia Tech has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 53) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 167) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 221) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 246) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 324) on November 16

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 31.8 points per game with a +254 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 63.5 per outing (168th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 22 points per game (posting 80.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and conceding 58.3 per outing, 87th in college basketball) and have a +132 scoring differential.

