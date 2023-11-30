Thursday's game that pits the LSU Tigers (7-1) versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tigers enter this matchup after a 76-73 win over Virginia on Saturday.

In their last game on Saturday, the Tigers claimed a 76-73 victory against Virginia. The Hokies won their most recent game 76-70 against Tulane on Saturday. Aneesah Morrow scored a team-leading 37 points for the Tigers in the win. Georgia Amoore's team-leading 24 points paced the Hokies in the victory.

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Virginia Tech 71

Top 25 Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature win of the season came in a 76-73 victory on November 25 over the Virginia Cavaliers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings.

The Tigers have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

LSU has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

LSU has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 50) on November 25

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 129) on November 17

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 143) on November 14

99-65 over Niagara (No. 231) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 284) on November 12

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24 against the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in our computer rankings, the Hokies secured their signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory at a neutral site.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Virginia Tech is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 53) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 167) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 221) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 246) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 324) on November 16

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers' +254 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 31.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 95.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (168th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and are giving up 58.3 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball.

