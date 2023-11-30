Two hot teams hit the court when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Ragin' Cajuns, who have won three straight. The over/under for the matchup is set at 153.5.

Louisiana vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -4.5 153.5

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana has played three games this season that have had more than 153.5 combined points scored.

Louisiana's games this season have had an average of 153.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Louisiana is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Louisiana has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have entered two games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisiana vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 3 50% 82 164.9 74 144.3 150.7 Louisiana 3 60% 82.9 164.9 70.3 144.3 155.1

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 82.9 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 74 the Bulldogs give up.

Louisiana has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 74 points.

Louisiana vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 1-5-0 1-3 4-2-0 Louisiana 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

Louisiana vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Louisiana 13-3 Home Record 14-0 8-7 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

