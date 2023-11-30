How to Watch Louisiana vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) bring a five-game win streak into a home contest against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2), winners of three straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Louisiana vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 48.7% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Louisiana has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 90th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 82.9 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 74.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- Louisiana has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.8.
- At home, the Ragin' Cajuns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.9.
- Beyond the arc, Louisiana drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) as well.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Buffalo
|W 68-60
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 92-82
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|W 78-54
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Cajundome
