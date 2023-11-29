The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks put up 14.8 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Techsters allow their opponents to score (67.5).

UL Monroe has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.

The 66.8 points per game the Lady Techsters record are only 3.8 more points than the Warhawks allow (63).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 63 points.

UL Monroe is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.

This season the Lady Techsters are shooting 41.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks give up.

The Warhawks make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% less than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

22 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Jakayla Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Katlyn Manuel: 11.5 PTS, 55.3 FG%

11.5 PTS, 55.3 FG% Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Lauren Gross: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

