The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) play the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Tulane Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)

William Douglas: 15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 19th 79.9 Points Scored 67.8 276th 340th 77.2 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 33 101st 363rd 5 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6 315th 24th 15.7 Assists 11 329th 99th 11 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

