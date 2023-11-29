Wednesday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) squaring off at Devlin Fieldhouse (on November 29) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-72 win for Tulane.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 80, Prairie View A&M 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-7.8)

Tulane (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Tulane has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Prairie View A&M is 5-0-0. The Green Wave have gone over the point total in four games, while Panthers games have gone over two times.

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 86.4 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball while allowing 74.0 per outing to rank 244th in college basketball) and have a +62 scoring differential overall.

The 28.0 rebounds per game Tulane averages rank 334th in the country, and are 5.4 fewer than the 33.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Tulane makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (299th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than its opponents (8.8). It is shooting 27.9% from deep (323rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.4%.

The Green Wave rank 29th in college basketball with 105.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 200th in college basketball defensively with 90.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tulane wins the turnover battle by 8.4 per game, committing 9.4 (36th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.8.

