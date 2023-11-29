The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

In games Tulane shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Green Wave are the 333rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 63rd.

The Green Wave score 15.7 more points per game (86.4) than the Panthers give up (70.7).

Tulane is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane scored 83.5 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.

At home, the Green Wave allowed 8.2 fewer points per game (75.1) than away from home (83.3).

Tulane averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule