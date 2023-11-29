How to Watch the Pelicans vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) play the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) on November 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- New Orleans is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at sixth.
- The Pelicans score just one more point per game (112.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (111.8).
- When it scores more than 111.8 points, New Orleans is 6-4.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up 116.4 points per game at home, eight more than on the road (108.4). On defense they give up 113.8 per game, 1.9 more than away (111.9).
- At home New Orleans is giving up 113.8 points per game, 1.9 more than it is on the road (111.9).
- At home the Pelicans are collecting 27.9 assists per game, 4.4 more than away (23.5).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|CJ McCollum
|Questionable
|Lung
|Trey Murphy III
|Questionable
|Knee
|Matt Ryan
|Questionable
|Calf
