The Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) play the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) on November 29, 2023.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

New Orleans is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at sixth.

The Pelicans score just one more point per game (112.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (111.8).

When it scores more than 111.8 points, New Orleans is 6-4.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up 116.4 points per game at home, eight more than on the road (108.4). On defense they give up 113.8 per game, 1.9 more than away (111.9).

At home New Orleans is giving up 113.8 points per game, 1.9 more than it is on the road (111.9).

At home the Pelicans are collecting 27.9 assists per game, 4.4 more than away (23.5).

Pelicans Injuries