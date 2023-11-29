Pelicans vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) take the floor at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-PH. The matchup has no set line. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.
Pelicans vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|-
|227.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- In eight of 18 games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have combined to total more than 227.5 points.
- The average total in New Orleans' contests this year is 225.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pelicans are 10-8-0 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has been the favorite in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.
- This season, New Orleans has won two of its six games when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Pelicans have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info
Pelicans vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|8
|44.4%
|112.8
|233.3
|112.9
|224.7
|227.1
|76ers
|8
|47.1%
|120.5
|233.3
|111.8
|224.7
|225.7
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of Pelicans' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- At home, New Orleans owns a better record against the spread (7-3-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-5-0).
- The Pelicans record only one more point per game (112.8) than the 76ers give up (111.8).
- New Orleans has a 7-3 record against the spread and a 6-4 record overall when putting up more than 111.8 points.
Pelicans vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against + Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|10-8
|0-0
|7-11
|76ers
|12-5
|0-0
|11-6
Pelicans vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Pelicans
|76ers
|112.8
|120.5
|16
|4
|7-3
|10-3
|6-4
|10-3
|112.9
|111.8
|15
|10
|9-3
|7-2
|9-3
|8-1
