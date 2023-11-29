The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing skid at the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Privateers score 11.2 fewer points per game (52) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (63.2).

The Jaguars average 68.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74 the Privateers give up.

South Alabama has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 74 points.

This season the Jaguars are shooting 38.6% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Privateers give up.

The Privateers shoot 30.1% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Jaguars allow.

New Orleans Leaders

Justice Ross: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Alexis Calderon: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dee Dee Pryor: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG%

4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG% Zoe Cooper: 3.6 PTS, 40 FG%

New Orleans Schedule