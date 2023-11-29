Wednesday's contest at Mitchell Center has the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) matching up with the New Orleans Privateers (1-4) at 8:00 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 66-61 victory for South Alabama, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Privateers are coming off of an 81-54 loss to Houston in their most recent outing on Sunday.

New Orleans vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

New Orleans vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 66, New Orleans 61

Other Southland Predictions

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Privateers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, New Orleans is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

New Orleans Leaders

Justice Ross: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Alexis Calderon: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dee Dee Pryor: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25.0 FG%

4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25.0 FG% Zoe Cooper: 3.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers have a -110 scoring differential, falling short by 22.0 points per game. They're putting up 52.0 points per game, 337th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.0 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball.

