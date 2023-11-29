The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenny Hunter: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)

Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 31.2 220th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 336th 5.6 3pt Made 8.5 60th 128th 13.7 Assists 12.3 237th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

