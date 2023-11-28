The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is 142.5 in the matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UL Monroe -6.5 142.5

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe's four games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 142.5 points.

The average point total in UL Monroe's outings this year is 138.6, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Warhawks are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

UL Monroe has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Warhawks have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -350 moneyline set for this game.

UL Monroe has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 0 0% 65.6 141.6 73 152 137.3 Northwestern State 5 100% 76 141.6 79 152 149.7

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

The 65.6 points per game the Warhawks score are 13.4 fewer points than the Demons allow (79).

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0 Northwestern State 3-2-0 3-2 4-1-0

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Northwestern State 7-8 Home Record 10-3 4-10 Away Record 10-7 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

