SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature SWAC teams. That includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Jacksonville Dolphins at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|-
