The Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2) take a three-game home win streak into a matchup with the Dallas Stars (12-5-2), who have won three straight on the road, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-110) Stars (-110) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Dallas has played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Stars, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Dallas has played 10 games this season with over 6 goals.

Stars vs Jets Additional Info

Stars vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 71 (6th) Goals 65 (15th) 58 (10th) Goals Allowed 56 (8th) 13 (19th) Power Play Goals 13 (19th) 17 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (3rd)

Stars Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Dallas went 3-7-0 against the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

Dallas has gone over the total in six of its past 10 games.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 0.1 more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.

The Stars have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (65 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 56 goals (3.0 per game) to rank eighth.

They have a +9 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

