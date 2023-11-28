Tuesday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) and Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 90-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Southern vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Southern vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-28.4)

Marquette (-28.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Marquette is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Southern's ATS record this season is 1-5-0. The Golden Eagles have a 2-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Jaguars have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars are being outscored by 17.5 points per game, with a -105 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.7 points per game (273rd in college basketball), and allow 87.2 per outing (358th in college basketball).

Southern loses the rebound battle by 13.8 boards on average. It records 25.2 rebounds per game, 359th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.0.

Southern makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (226th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from deep.

Southern wins the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 13.2 (259th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.3.

