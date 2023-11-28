SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 28
Tuesday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (3-3) and the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Wichita State securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 28.
The Lions took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-47 against Mobile on Saturday.
SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wichita State 66, SE Louisiana 62
Other Southland Predictions
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- The Lions have no wins versus Division 1 teams this season.
- SE Louisiana has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Cheyanne Daniels: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG%
- Hailey Giaratano: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Taylor Bell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Kennedy Paul: 7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Avari Berry: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.9 FG%
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions outscore opponents by 11 points per game (posting 62.7 points per game, 232nd in college basketball, and giving up 51.7 per outing, 19th in college basketball) and have a +66 scoring differential.
