The Wichita State Shockers (3-3) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Lions average 8.8 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Shockers allow (71.5).

SE Louisiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.5 points.

Wichita State's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.

The Shockers average 68.8 points per game, 17.1 more points than the 51.7 the Lions allow.

When Wichita State totals more than 51.7 points, it is 3-3.

SE Louisiana has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

The Shockers shoot 41.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Lions allow defensively.

The Lions make 42.6% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% less than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Cheyanne Daniels: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG%

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG% Hailey Giaratano: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Taylor Bell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Paul: 7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Avari Berry: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Schedule