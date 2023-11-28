The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Isaac Haney: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jamari Blackmon: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank
289th 67.4 Points Scored 74.6 109th
166th 69.8 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
178th 31.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th
211th 12.6 Assists 12.6 211th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

