Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Isaac Haney: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamari Blackmon: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UL Monroe Rank
|UL Monroe AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|166th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
