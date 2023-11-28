The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) will look to end a three-game road slide when taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM UL Monroe (-6.5) 142.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UL Monroe (-6.5) 142.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Northwestern State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Demons are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

UL Monroe has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Warhawks games has gone over the point total.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Northwestern State, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks significantly higher (60th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (332nd).

With odds of +20000, Northwestern State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

