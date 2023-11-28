The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) after winning four straight home games. The Bears are double-digit favorites by 26.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 154.5.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Waco, Texas

Venue: Ferrell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -26.5 154.5

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State has combined with its opponent to score more than 154.5 points only twice this season.

Nicholls State has had an average of 152.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nicholls State's ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.

Nicholls State (4-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% more often than Baylor (3-2-0) this season.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 4 80% 90.5 166.8 73 149.4 147.1 Nicholls State 2 40% 76.3 166.8 76.4 149.4 143.1

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

The Colonels put up an average of 76.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 73 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 73 points, Nicholls State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 Nicholls State 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Nicholls State 14-3 Home Record 11-2 5-5 Away Record 4-11 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

