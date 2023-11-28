The Baylor Bears (6-0) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Nicholls State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-26.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-26.5) 154.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Nicholls State is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

Baylor has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Bears games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.