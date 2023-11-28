Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Betting on a player to score is an exciting way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Monday, featuring all six contests across the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -130 to score
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 20 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) -110 to score
Capitals vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 17 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -105 to score
Avalanche vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 20 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +115 to score
Avalanche vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- MacKinnon's stats: 7 goals in 20 games
Chris Kreider (Rangers) +115 to score
Rangers vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Kreider's stats: 13 goals in 19 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score
Lightning vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 20 games
Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +130 to score
Rangers vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Panarin's stats: 11 goals in 19 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +135 to score
Avalanche vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Nichushkin's stats: 9 goals in 20 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +140 to score
Senators vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Tkachuk's stats: 10 goals in 16 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +150 to score
Sabres vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- Skinner's stats: 10 goals in 21 games
