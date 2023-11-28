Tuesday's contest features the UAB Blazers (4-2) and the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) matching up at Bartow Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for UAB according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

McNeese vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

McNeese vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 71, McNeese 69

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.1)

UAB (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

UAB has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while McNeese's ATS record this season is 3-1-0. The Blazers have gone over the point total in four games, while Cowboys games have gone over one time.

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.7 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.6 per contest to rank ninth in college basketball.

The 33.7 rebounds per game McNeese accumulates rank 170th in the nation, 5.3 more than the 28.4 its opponents pull down.

McNeese knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

McNeese wins the turnover battle by 7.6 per game, committing 8.3 (12th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.9.

