The UAB Blazers (4-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys have shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.

McNeese has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 82nd.

The Cowboys put up 7.5 more points per game (79.7) than the Blazers give up to opponents (72.2).

McNeese has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese scored 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Cowboys allowed 2.3 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than away (76.4).

At home, McNeese drained 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.8%) than away (33%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule