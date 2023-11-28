The UAB Blazers (4-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys have shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.
  • McNeese has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 82nd.
  • The Cowboys put up 7.5 more points per game (79.7) than the Blazers give up to opponents (72.2).
  • McNeese has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • McNeese scored 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Cowboys allowed 2.3 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than away (76.4).
  • At home, McNeese drained 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.8%) than away (33%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Western Carolina L 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/21/2023 Texas State W 59-48 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 71-62 Thomas Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin - The Legacy Center
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women - The Legacy Center

