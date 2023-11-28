Tuesday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (4-2) and the LSU Tigers (4-2) at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 76-70 based on our computer prediction, with Syracuse taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

LSU vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

LSU vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 76, LSU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Syracuse

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-5.1)

Syracuse (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Syracuse has a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to LSU, who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Orange are 2-3-0 and the Tigers are 4-2-0.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +63 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (128th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per contest (112th in college basketball).

LSU grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

LSU connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than its opponents.

LSU has committed 13 turnovers per game (248th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than the 14.7 it forces (62nd in college basketball).

