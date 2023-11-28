How to Watch LSU vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
LSU vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 41.5% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
- LSU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange sit at 193rd.
- The Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (71.5).
- LSU has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, LSU scored 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.4.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (76.2).
- LSU drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (32.5%).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 66-62
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|W 75-63
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
