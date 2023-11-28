Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you reside in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starks High School at Kinder High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Kinder, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeQuincy High School at Reeves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Reeves, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
