Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Allen Parish, Louisiana today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starks High School at Kinder High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Kinder, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeQuincy High School at Reeves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Reeves, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
