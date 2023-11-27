Trabzonspor and Sivasspor hit the pitch for one of two matchups on the Super Lig slate today.

Information on live coverage of today's Super Lig play is included for you.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Sivasspor vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor is on the road to play Sivasspor at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+125)

Trabzonspor (+125) Underdog: Sivasspor (+215)

Sivasspor (+215) Draw: (+240)

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor is on the road to face Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (-125)

Istanbul Basaksehir (-125) Underdog: Pendikspor (+340)

Pendikspor (+340) Draw: (+275)

